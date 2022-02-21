One dead after SUV, gasoline tanker truck crash on Alcoa Highway

The SUV driver was dead when APD and AFD arrived, according to the release. The gasoline truck driver was not injured.

ALCOA, Tenn. — The City of Alcoa said one person is dead after a crash on Alcoa Highway north of Topside Road on Sunday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., the Alcoa Police Department (APD) and Alcoa Fire Department (AFD) responded to a motor vehicle crash with injury, according to a release.

Officials said they found a large SUV had flipped several times after hitting a gasoline tanker truck.

The SUV driver was dead when APD and AFD arrived, according to the release. The gasoline truck driver was not injured and did not need to be taken by AMR.