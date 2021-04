A new study lists Tennessee as having the highest rate of distracted driving deaths in the country.

TENNESSEE, USA — April marks Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

In 2019, Tennessee saw more than 23,700 crashes involving distracted drivers.

That's roughly 65 crashes a day.

A new study lists Tennessee as having the highest rate of distracted driving deaths in the country.

Now, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office is reminding people about the state hands-free law.

It makes it illegal for drivers to use hand-held phones while the car's in motion.