KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead and the conditions of two others are unknown after a truck flipped in South Knox County Thursday evening.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, three people were inside a pickup truck that had gone off the road and flipped on Tarklin Valley Road.

The name of the passenger who died is being withheld at the moment until authorities can notify their next of kin.

KCSO said it is unsure of the conditions of the driver and other passenger. Authorities said they will provide more information as it becomes available.