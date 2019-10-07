KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are reporting serious injuries in a wrong-way wreck on I-275 South that happened just before midnight.

According to Knox County 9-1-1, the call came in around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday at I-275 South at Woodland Avenue and Exit 1C.

It's unknown how many vehicles were involved or the status of the victim or victims that were seriously hurt in the wreck at the moment. KPD said the crash involved a wrong-way driver, and at least three vehicles were seen being cleared from the scene.

EMS, fire and police were responding as of 12:05 a.m. Wednesday. TDOT said the wreck was blocking the left lanes and estimated it would be clear by 1 a.m., with KPD saying the interstate may re-open around 1:30 a.m.