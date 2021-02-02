Bicyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after colliding with car on Sevier Avenue

KPD said the preliminary investigation shows a woman on a bike was traveling east on Sterling Hill Way and did not stop before entering on to Sevier Avenue.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A bicyclist was hospitalized on Sunday night after colliding with a car on Sevier Avenue, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD officers responded to the crash on Sevier Avenue at Sterling Hill Way around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials said the preliminary investigation shows a woman on a bike was traveling east on Sterling Hill Way and did not stop before entering on to Sevier Avenue. She then collided with a vehicle traveling south on Sevier Avenue.

The bicyclist was transported to UT Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to KPD. The other involved vehicle stayed on the scene.