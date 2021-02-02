Bicyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after colliding with car on Sevier Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A bicyclist was hospitalized on Sunday night after colliding with a car on Sevier Avenue, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
KPD officers responded to the crash on Sevier Avenue at Sterling Hill Way around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday.
Officials said the preliminary investigation shows a woman on a bike was traveling east on Sterling Hill Way and did not stop before entering on to Sevier Avenue. She then collided with a vehicle traveling south on Sevier Avenue.
The bicyclist was transported to UT Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to KPD. The other involved vehicle stayed on the scene.
KPD said crash reconstruction officers responded to the scene due to the severity of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.