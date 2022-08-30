Broadway Viaduct reopening raises safety concerns for new traffic around KARM

The Broadway Viaduct is reopening Wednesday after years of work, providing a direct path between downtown and the North Broadway corridor once again.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the Broadway Viaduct will reopen Wednesday for the first time in years.

For nearly three years, the bridge on Broadway has been closed above the railyard from Depot Avenue to World's Fair Park.

Knox Area Rescue Ministries, which operates at the section that was closed to thru traffic at Fifth Avenue, is now concerned that this overnight change will prompt the need for extra caution and safety due to the new surge of traffic, especially for people it serves who are experiencing homelessness.

The construction at Broadway Viaduct began in 2019 after years of community discussions of upgrading this bridge. Dating back to 1927, TDOT said this bridge was severely deteriorating and needed renewal.

The new bridge has two 11-foot long lanes with a center turn lane. The new plan also includes bike lanes and sidewalks that will be finished after the road opens to traffic. TDOT said those improvements will most likely finish later in the fall.

For now, the new bridge is planning to reconnect North Knoxville with a direct path to downtown and South Knoxville, and KPD is warning extra caution for safety to adjust to this change.