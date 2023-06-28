Chapman Highway reopens in Sevier County after serious crash near Seymour

People should avoid the area until the crash clears. Sevier County Sheriff Michael Hodges said THP had taken over the investigation.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Emergency crews responded to a serious crash in Sevier County that shut down Chapman Highway just south of Seymour.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, both northbound and southbound Chapman Highway were closed at Reagan Branch Road as crews responded.

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department reported the crash around 3:10 p.m., saying it anticipated the road being closed for several hours. It later announced the highway had reopened at 4:20 p.m.

Sevier Co. - 12000 blk ofChapman Hwy will be closed for several more hours while THP investigates. Suggest alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/G9RzxUqp9A — Seymour VFD Alerts (@SeymourVFDAlert) June 28, 2023

Sevier County Sheriff Michael Hodges described the crash as "pretty bad." He said the Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

Crews asked people to avoid the area until the crash is cleared.