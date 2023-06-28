Chapman Highway reopens in Sevier County after serious crash near Seymour

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Emergency crews responded to a serious crash in Sevier County that shut down Chapman Highway just south of Seymour.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, both northbound and southbound Chapman Highway were closed at Reagan Branch Road as crews responded.
The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department reported the crash around 3:10 p.m., saying it anticipated the road being closed for several hours. It later announced the highway had reopened at 4:20 p.m.
Sevier County Sheriff Michael Hodges described the crash as "pretty bad." He said the Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.
Crews asked people to avoid the area until the crash is cleared.