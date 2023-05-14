ACSO: Part of Clinton road temporarily closed due to a mudslide, another closed due to downed trees

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a part of Carroll Hollow Rd., between Cooper Dr. and Fleetwood Dr., was closed on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLINTON, Tenn. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said Sunday afternoon that a section of a road was closed due to a mudslide in Clinton.

They said that a section of Carroll Hollow Road was closed between Cooper Drive and Fleetwood Drive was closed in both directions because of the mudslide. They asked motorists to avoid the area while crews worked to clear the way.

The section of road is located near Carroll Hollow Baptist Church, in northern Clinton.

ACSO also said Pop Hollow Road, near Osborn Road, was temporarily closed due to downed trees.

Additional information about the road closures, such as when they were expected to reopen, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.