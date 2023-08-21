Several children taken to UT Medical Center after 4-vehicle crash in Cocke County

The crash happened Friday on Hooper Highway. THP said it began after a speeding Jeep lost control and bounced off a stopped vehicle before hitting an SUV head-on.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Several children and adults suffered injuries after a man speeding down U.S. Route 321 in a Jeep caused a crash involving three other vehicles on Friday, according to a preliminary crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP said troopers responded to a four-vehicle crash near a Dollar General on Hooper Highway in Cocke County involving a Jeep Wrangler, a car and two SUVs.

According to the crash report, the driver of the Jeep was speeding when they lost control, crossed the double yellow lines, and slid into a stopped car waiting to turn in to the Dollar General on the eastbound side. THP said the stopped car then crashed into the rear of an SUV that was stopped in front of them.

The Jeep bounced off the car and then crashed head-on into an SUV traveling west. THP said the Jeep's driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown out of the vehicle onto the roadway, suffering injuries.

The driver of the SUV and four child passengers involved in the head-on crash all suffered injuries. THP said all occupants had to be taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

No one else was hurt in the crash.