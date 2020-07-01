COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Two cars collided head-on in Cookeville on Monday, leaving six people injured. Only one of them was an adult.

Cookeville police responded to calls about the crash at 1578 Shag Rag Road at 3:25 p.m. on Jan. 6. They found that a Dodge Journey crashed into a Dodge Dakota head-on in the road.

The Dodge Dakota was driven by a 17-year-old male with a 17-year-old female passenger. They were transported to Cookeville Hospital with unknown injuries, according to authorities.

The Dodge Journey was driven by Alisha Barlow, 25. She had three minors in the car with her: a 15-year-old, a 5-year-old and a 4-year-old. The 4-year-old was transported to Cookeville Hospital with unknown injuries, while the other passengers in the car were flown away for medical treatment, according to authorities.

Cookeville Police Department Update - Shooting Investigation - Arrest Made** Cookeville TN - A... n earlier report to police that an unknown person in a dark hoodie shooting the victim was false. This shooting actually resulted from a domestic violence incident in which the victim was shot during an argument at an apartment located at 1900 North Dixie Avenue.

RELATED: Woman dead, three injured after rollover crash

RELATED: One person dead after fatal car crash on Piney Grove Church Road Monday morning

Cookeville police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information about it should call the Traffic Enforcement Division at (931) 520-5370 or the main station at (931) 526-2125.