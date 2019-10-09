KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Update 9/11/19:

The two people killed in Tuesday's deadly head-on crash on Mascot Road have identified.

Ruben and Belinda Wilson of Blaine, Tennessee were killed when their car crashed with another around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The other victims who were injured have not been identified.

Crews closed the road for hours while reconstructing and investigating the crash.

Its cause and other information will be released at a later time. KCSO said the investigation is ongoing.

Original story 9/10/19:

Two people died in a head-on crash on Mascot Road in Mascot Tuesday morning.

There were two cars involved in the crash. One vehicle had three people in it, two adults and a child. The two adults died, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Crash Reconstruction Unit.

The other vehicle had two people in it, officials said. They were injured and transported to UT Medical Center.

One person was transported by Lifestar and the other was taken to the hospital by ambulance, Bagwell said.

Their conditions are unknown, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators have not released the victim's names because their next of kin has not been notified.

It happened where Mine Road becomes Mascot Road near the intersection with Immel Mine Road.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit has reopened the road, according to sheriff's office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn.

The crash was called in around 10:28 a.m. Tuesday and authorities closed the road for four hours.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is the lead agency investigating.

American Medical Response and Rural Metro responded.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.