A crash has closed the westbound side of Interstate 40 near the exit to Highway 411.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the westbound side is closed at mile marker 431 and traffic is being diverted around.

The crash was reported at 8:28 p.m. Friday. The eastbound side of I-40 is not affected.

TDOT estimates the crash will be cleared up by midnight.

