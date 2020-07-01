MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A crash in Morristown damaged traffic signals on the US-25E to Walters State Community College Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:49 p.m., the city of Morristown said Tuesday.

Officials estimated the signals be repaired within 3 to 4 hours.

Drivers are urged to consider taking an alternate route, if possible. It happened in front of the exit to Walters State and I-81 to White Pine.

Details on the crash weren't immediately available. In a photo posted by the city of Morristown, firetrucks and EMS crews appeared to be on scene.

10News is working to get more information and will update this article as it becomes available.

