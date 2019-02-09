LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — A crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper is backing up traffic on I-75 South in Loudon County for miles.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said a driver lost control near mile marker 79 and struck a trooper sitting in a cruiser on the right of the shoulder in a partially grassy area.

The trooper's injuries are minor at this point, THP said.

"I do not have updated information on other driver or occupants at this time," THP Lieutenant Stacey Heatherly said.

Tennessee Department of Transportation estimates the crash be cleared by 4:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. 10News will update this article as more information becomes available.