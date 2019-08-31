A driver survived a serious crash in North Knox County with minor injuries after rescue crews had to cut them out of the vehicle.

Knox County Rural Metro Fire crews responded to the crash on East Raccoon Valley Drive around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

According to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro, a vehicle had flipped and wrapped around a utility pole near Gamble Drive.

Both sides of Raccoon Valley Drive had to be shut down near Heiskell as crews responded. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the road is expected to reopen around 11:40 p.m. Friday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the cause.

"We want to urge drivers to slow down and be responsible this weekend. It's already started off rough," Bagwell said.

