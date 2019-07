JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A crash has been stalling traffic for nearly three hours in Jefferson County.

That crash call originally came in at 2:14 p.m. officials said. Tennessee Smartway cameras show that traffic is still stalled between exits 411 and 420.

Drivers Stephanie VanArsdale was on scene, and said the crash has impacted their Saturday plans.

"Definitely one of the larger backups in a while around here," she said. "Traffic is feeding onto 139 and 25."

VanArsdale also indicated that a commercial truck was wedged into the side of a hill, but Tennessee Highway Patrol could not immediately respond to 10News request for comment.

And it's estimated that it won't be cleared until 7 p.m. tonight.

At this hour, officials unsure what caused the crash. Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently on scene.

This is an ongoing traffic report, 10News will continue to bring you the latest as we learn more.