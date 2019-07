KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Heads up if you're driving near UT's campus soon.

Monday, crews will start work on Cumberland Avenue that won't be done until winter of 2020.

The city said there could be lane closures during the project.

The work will be at the intersections with Phillip Fulmer Way, Circle Drive, 11th, 13th and 16th streets.

The project will replace traffic signals and curb cuts, update street lighting and create new sidewalks.