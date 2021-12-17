THP: 1 person killed after collision sent them into the path of a semi-truck on I-40 in Crossville

THP said three vehicles were involved, and one person died after their vehicle hit a semi-truck.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after several vehicles crash on Interstate 40 in the Crossville area Thursday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol Cookeville branch said it happened on eastbound I-40 in Cookeville at mile marker 322 Thursday. THP said two vehicles were traveling east when they hit each other, causing one of the vehicles to cross the median onto the westbound side.

Troopers said a semi-truck traveling west. It crashed into the vehicle that crossed over the median, killing the driver of the smaller vehicle. THP said the smaller ended up in the median, and the semi-truck stopped in the left lane of I-40 west.

The other vehicle involved traveled to the next exit before stopping.