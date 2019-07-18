CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — A Crossville motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash that threw him off his bike on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Crossville Police Department.

Officials said Michael Paul Howard, 44, was riding a black 1996 Harley Davidson motorcycle on US Hwy 127N near Matherly Street.

Investigators said that at around 3:20 p.m., a purple 2017 Ford Fusion, driven by Crossville resident Justin Lawson, 20, crossed over US Hwy 127N from Matherly Street, failed to yield and collided with Howard’s motorcycle.

Howard was ejected from the motorcycle and received a serious, life-threatening injury to his right leg from the impact, according to Crossville PD.

Officials said first responders immediately began life-saving efforts, and Howard was stabilized and transported by Air EMS (Life Force) to Erlanger Hospital, where he was treated for severe injuries.

Lawson was cited for failure to yield and failure to use due care, according to Crossville PD.