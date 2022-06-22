Downtown Knoxville street closures planned due to USA Cycling event

Due to this event, several roads will be closed at various times during the weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A world-class cycling event—the USA Cycling Professional Road National Championships is returning to Knoxville this weekend.

Throughout the race weekend, volunteers and Knoxville Police Department officers will be on hand at several crosswalks to assist pedestrians.

Gay Street between Church Avenue and Cumberland Avenue will close to traffic at 6 p.m. on Thursday and remain closed until 9 p.m. on Sunday.

On Friday, June 24, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., the ramp onto James White Parkway will be inaccessible. This will affect traffic on parts of S. Gay Street, West Hill Avenue and Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Drive. Any vehicles parked inside the circle course in private lots—including the Dwight Kessel Garage and the surface lot across from First Presbyterian Church—will be unable to exit until the race is over.