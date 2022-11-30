KCSO: 2 killed after truck went off embankment into creek in Knox County

According to KCSO, deputies arrived to find a pickup truck overturned down an embankment in the creek.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a truck went off the road and into a creek overnight near Solway.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash off Solway Road at Greystone Summit Boulevard around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

According to KCSO, deputies arrived to find a pickup truck overturned down an embankment in the creek. Both people in the vehicle were dead when deputies responded, KCSO said.

Deputies said they believe the crash happened sometime after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. A passerby noticed the vehicle and called 911.