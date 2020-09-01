WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. — Drivers on a Kentucky highway were shocked to see an out-of-the-ordinary message on a digital construction sign Wednesday night.

The sign said: SEND NUDES, instead of whatever road work warning it was supposed to be telling drivers.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the sign was along Kentucky Route 92 and belongs to the contractor working on the realignment project through McCreary and Whitley counties.

"We learned of this issue at the start of business this morning and we immediately contacted the contractor to go check the sign where they also discovered the message and proceeded to disable the sign at that time," KY Transportation Cabinet District 8 Public Information Officer Amber Hale said.

Hale said it appears that this occurred sometime during the overnight hours.

These signs are password protected and it appears that whoever is responsible for this message appearing on the board was able to bypass that password to make the changes, Hale said.