MT. JULIET, Tenn. — A distracted driver crashed into a Mt. Juliet Police vehicle Sunday morning shutting down lanes on I-40 East.

Officers were investigating a three car DUI crash on I-40 near mile marker 228.

Mt. Juliet posted an update to Twitter saying a distracted driver hit a patrol SUV. A suspected impaired driver was detained in the back seat on the SUV. The adult male was injured in the crash and is in serious condition, according to police.

The distracted driver had minor injuries. The four officers on the scene avoided injury.

Mt. Juliet Police released this statement to News 4, our NBC affiliate in Nashville, about the crash: "Our prayers will be with the injured suspect, and we hope he recovers quickly."

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All lanes on I-40 are reopened to drivers.

RELATED: Tennessee man seen riding atop car has 1 charge dropped

RELATED: 475 pounds of cocaine seized in Mount Juliet