Snow is beginning to cover some roads in East Tennessee, creating hazardous, slick conditions in certain spots.

If you are driving Tuesday night and Wednesday morning: take things slow, particularly on bridges, ramps and back roads where conditions can get dangerously slick.

Before you head out Wednesday morning, check out the WBIR Traffic Map for real time traffic conditions.

Conditions as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday:

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is warning of hazardous conditions on I-40 ramps at Exit 340 to Westel Road. Conditions on I-40 are hazardous in the Cumberland County stretch and through the plateau region, so use extra caution when navigating through that section.

Snow hasn't stuck to most main roads within the valley. Conditions are still somewhat slick from wet roads and slush, which led to a few collisions in places like Jefferson County, but overall -- the snow has not caused any serious traffic concerns on main roads Tuesday night.

You'll want to keep a close eye on road conditions before you head out the door Wednesday morning -- as temperatures will continue to drop below freezing and conditions could deteriorate.

Back roads, ramps and bridges across the area are a concern -- wintry conditions with snow-covered roads will be possible.

For those in the higher elevations -- particularly in the Cumberland Plateau and mountains -- conditions are slick. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Blount, Cocke, Cumberland, Greene, Monroe, and Sevier counties with reports of snow-covered roads.

We've also received reports of some snow-covered roads in the northern parts of the valley, including Claiborne and Union counties.