Driver faces charges after hitting Alcoa police cruiser Thursday night with K-9 unit inside

Officials said that K-9 unit Kodi's handler was outside of the car helping someone with a broken down vehicle when a driver hit the cruiser.

A driver is facing charges after a hitting police cruiser that had a K-9 unit in it Thursday night.

Officials said that K-9 unit Kodi managed to escape without any serious injuries. His handler was outside helping another person with a broken down vehicle when a driver hit the cruiser. Kodi only had minor injuries on his stomach as a result of the crash.

The driver was charged with driving under the influence and three counts of aggravated assault, officials said.