KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Updated Story (6/18/19 3 p.m.): A driver traveling west on I-40 Tuesday afternoon experienced a medical incident before crossing over into the eastbound lanes and causing a collision with a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles, according to Knoxville Police.

Three drivers were transported to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries, KPD said.

The crash happened around 10:46 a.m. on I-40 east at Henley Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

Updated Story (6/18/19 12:20 p.m.): I-40 East has been reopened after crews cleared away a multi-vehicle crash at Henley St., the Tennessee Department of Transportation said.

Traffic is still heavy in the area, but it is moving.

Original Story (6/18/19 11:15 a.m.): I-40 East is completely shut down at the Henley Street exit after a serious crash, the Knoxville Police Department said in a tweet.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said.

Eastbound traffic was backing up beyond two miles. Westbound traffic was also backing up as a result, TDOT said.

Crews are currently working to clear the scene, KPD's tweet said.

The public is asked to avoid the area if possible.

Authorities estimate the highway will be reopened at 12:30 p.m.