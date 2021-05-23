Driver shortage challenges East Tennessee ride-sharing

Drivers recommend those who rely on ride-shares to get to work or appointments to book in advance.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — James Hammond first drove for Uber back in 2014.

His first weekend on the job was a busy one. He was one of only a couple dozen or so drivers at the time, and with multiple popular events going on at the time, they were in high demand.

As more drivers joined and other ride-sharing companies came to town, customers had more options and it became very convenient to get a ride quickly.

Now in Nashville, he's seen how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the ridesharing industry.

With things opening back up, there's a renewed demand for drivers.

"The traffic is there, the people are out. They're doing the normal things. The mask mandates are off. A lot of the freedoms are back, but the drivers are not there," Hammond said.

In Knoxville, driver Keith Phillips has noticed the supply and demand issues with ride-sharing.

"I have people all the time tell me they had to request drivers two and three times and finally get me. I've never heard that before. I've only heard that in the last six months," Phillips said.

Phillips commutes from Campbell County to Knoxville to give rides. With the demand being so high, he said that within seconds of becoming available, he has ride requests.

While this may be great for the drivers who are still working, a shortage of drivers can be problematic to customers who need a ride.

Extended wait times can cause issues for riders who rely on ride-sharing in order to get to work or appointments on time, but Phillips has some advice that may help lower the likelihood that users might be stuck without a ride.