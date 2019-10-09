A driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after their car came crashing through the entrance of a Knox County auto parts store.

According to Knox County Rural Metro Fire, a car crashed through the entrance of an O'Reilly Auto Parts store off Maynardville Highway/U.S. Highway 441 in North Knox County around 9:20 p.m. Monday.

Rural Metro said it appeared the driver experienced some sort of medical event which resulted in the crash. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Rural Metro said no one was inside the store at the time of the crash. The crash destroyed part of the front entrance and the car plowed into shelves full of merchandise.