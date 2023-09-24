Officials: No injuries reported after structure fire at E. Governor John Sevier Hwy

KCSO and Rural Metro Fire responded to the 2500 block of E. Governor John Sevier Hwy where the southbound lanes were closed for several hours.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (11:27 p.m.): E. Governor John Sevier Highway is back open at Ashbury Road, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Original Story

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is on the scene with Rural Metro Fire responding to a structure fire on East Governor John Sevier Highway.

According to Rural Metro, the fire broke out at around 4:30 p.m. When crews arrived they found a commercial property used as storage with heavy fire from behind the building.

Rural Metro initially went in to find the source of the fire and was forced to leave and put out the fire from the outside due to "excessive hoarding conditions," officials said.

The building was not occupied and there were no injuries reported.

The southbound lanes around the 2500 block of E. Governor John Sevier Hwy are blocked. Officials expect the lanes to remain blocked for the next couple of hours.

Deputies are asking drivers and motorists to take an alternate route.

The Knox County Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.

This story is developing. We will update the story when we learn more.