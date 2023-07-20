Fentress County roads washed out due to flooding, several other East TN roads impacted

Drivers should use caution while driving in the rain, especially in areas where roads could be hazardous.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, showers and storms rolled in East Tennessee and brought large amounts of rainfall — enough to make some roads hazardous. In Pigeon Forge, the fire department also asked people located near waterways to move to higher ground in case water floods later in the evening.

A list of the roads impacted by the weather is available below. Most of them were located in rural areas. This story will be updated as WBIR learns more about roads impacted by the weather.

Fentress County

Glenobey Road — Completely washed out due to a slide.

Jonesville Road — Heavy amounts of water.

Highway 52 West — Heavy amounts of water.

Several people shared videos of S.R. 52 washed out by rapidly moving flooding.

Pieces of the highway were scattered around as water rapidly rushed through a portion of the road.

Sevier County

River Divide Road — Closed

New Era Road — Closed

National Park Service, Greenbrier — Closed