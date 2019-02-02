SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee State Representative Jeremy Faison is in the hospital after becoming involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer on I-40 East in Smith County Friday morning.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Faison was taken to a Tennova hospital and then to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

State Rep. Ryan Williams posted a picture to Facebook and Twitter of Faison in good spirits in the hospital while being visited by Gov. Bill Lee.

"Jeremy Faison is a little beaten up with a broken nose and a few cracked ribs and a head full of staples but by the grace of God will walk out of here soon and he was able to smile when ⁦‪Bill Lee‬⁩ dropped by," Williams posted

According to the preliminary incident report, Faison was driving east on I-40 in the left lane at mile marker 255 around 10:42 a.m. when his Ford F-150 crossed over the center line into the right lane, coming in contact with a tractor-trailer.

The report said the tractor-trailer braked hard attempting to avoid contact with the pickup truck, but was unable to slow down in time.

Faison's truck then went off the interstate into the emergency lane where it struck a guardrail and rolled over multiple times.

The preliminary report said Faison was not wearing a seat belt and charges are pending an investigation.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

Faison represents the Eleventh District in Cocke, Greene and Jefferson counties.