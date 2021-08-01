KPD: Happy Meal boxes strewn across I-640 ramp to I-75 after semi-truck flipped; no injuries reported

KPD said people should find an alternate route to I-75 as it works to clear the scene.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Emergency crews are working to clear a wreck on the ramp to Interstate 75 North from Interstate 640 after a tractor-trailer overturned Friday afternoon.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the truck flipped at the ramp from I-640 East to I-75 North. The trailer appeared to have been ripped open in the crash with its cargo strewn all over the hill the ramp is positioned on.

Scott Erland with KPD said the truck was carrying McDonald's Happy Meal boxes, saying it may take around 2 to 3 hours to clear the ramp as of 2:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the crash.