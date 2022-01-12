KSP: Two dead after crash in Harlan County; investigation underway

KSP said that alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the crash. KSP Detective Sturgill is continuing to investigate what caused the crash.

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash reported in Harlan County Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan, received a call from Harlan City Police Department requesting assistance with a fatal crash reported on U.S.421 and Ky 840. KSP Detective Rodney Sturgill and Detective Andy Soltess responded to the crash to investigate.

According to an initial investigation, a 2006 Ford F-250 operated by Perry Phillip, of Pennington Gap, Virginia, was traveling South on U.S.421. A 2018 Jeep driven by Arch Wolfe, 72, and his passenger Joyce Wolfe, 70, both from Baxter, had just made a left turn off of Ky 840 onto U.S. 421. The Jeep was struck in the driver’s door by the F-250 pick-up truck.

Both Arch and Joyce were pronounced dead at the scene by the Harlan County Deputy Coroner, KSP said.

Phillip was transported to Harlan County Hospital by private vehicle for minor injuries.

