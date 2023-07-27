KPD, THP conducting more patrols in an attempt to ease fatal crashes

As of July 26, there have been 30 fatal crashes in Knoxville with a total of 31 deaths—including five pedestrians and five motorcyclists.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department announced it's teaming up with the Tennessee Highway Patrol to conduct more traffic enforcement after a rise in fatal crashes.

The partnership will run through the end of July and focus specifically on state routes in and around Knoxville, including I-40, I-75, Broadway Street, Pellissippi Parkway, Magnolia Avenue, Clinton Highway and Chapman Highway, according to KPD.

As of July 26, there have been 30 fatal crashes in Knoxville with a total of 31 deaths, including five pedestrians and five motorcyclists. This time last year there were 19 fatal crashes with a total of 19 deaths, KPD said.

Nearly 25% of this year’s fatal crashes have happened on either I-40 or I-75. Other roads with multiple fatal crashes this year include Magnolia Avenue with four, Chapman Highway with three, Alcoa Highway with two and Broadway Street with two, according to KPD.

Of the 21 deaths so far in 2023 that were not pedestrians or motorcyclists, nearly 50% were not wearing seatbelts, KPD said.