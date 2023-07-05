Fort Sanders Summer Roundup | You will likely need to move your car for street cleaning on July 8

The Fort Sanders Summer Roundup will be on streets running east and west on Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville city crews will thoroughly clean the streets of Fort Sanders on two July weekends: Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9, and Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23.

Crews will be refreshing street markings, replacing signs as needed, sweeping the streets, picking up trash and brush and weeding the public rights-of-way. The city said it is mandatory that all cars be moved on those clean-up days.

“With the very high demand for on-street parking, the Summer Roundup is the best way to refresh markings while also removing brush and litter,” Mark Elliott, city parking manager, said. “We want to be efficient and effective while minimizing the inconvenience due to this project.

On the days of the street sweepings, parking will not be allowed on the affected streets. Cars that are not moved prior to each day’s clean-up will be towed, according to the city.

“It’s imperative that owners move their vehicles to avoid being towed. The Fort looks its best after the Summer Roundup, and we thank and appreciate the help and patience of the Fort Sanders residents in making this possible,” Elliott said.

The Fort Sanders Summer Roundup will be on streets running east and west on Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9. The city said traffic is expected to continue to flow on the affected streets, although some temporary short-term closures may happen due to safety protocols.

On Saturday, July 8, residents and commuters should anticipate sweeping and cleaning on these nine east-to-west avenues on the west side of Fort Sanders:

Grand

Forest

Highland

Laurel

Clinch

White

Lake

Terrace

Plus, the alley between 21st Street and the railroad tracks, near University Walk Apartments

On Sunday, July 9, mostly the same avenues will be cleaned in the eastern end of Fort Sanders, between 17th Street and 11th Street – Grand, Forest, Highland, Bridge, Laurel, Clinch and White avenues.

The hours of operation on both days will begin at 6 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.

On the weekend of July 22-23, crews will clean up 13 north-to-south streets throughout Fort Sanders. To be cleaned on Saturday, July 22:

A portion of Melrose Place

18th Street

19th Street

20th Street

Mountcastle Street

21st Street

22nd Street

23rd Street

Finally, on Sunday, July 23, crews will work on these streets:

12th Street

13th Street

14th Street

James Agree Street

16th Street

Around 250 temporary no-parking signs will be posted in the days prior to the start of the street-cleaning work.