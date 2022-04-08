Experts say gas prices are going down, and it is a trend that could go on

For 50 consecutive days, the cost of a gallon of gas has gone down across the U.S. Experts believe this is a trend we can expect at least for the short term.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gas prices continued to fall for another week, and data from AAA shows 19 states, including Tennessee, now have an average gas price below $4 per gallon.

For 50 consecutive days, the cost of a gallon of gas has gone down across the country. Megan Cooper, a spokesperson for AAA, said there was even a price drop this week.

"And to look at gas prices, the trend is still favorable for us here in Tennessee," Cooper said.

Even compared to Monday, Tennessee's average gas price is down eight cents since then.

A map from AAA shows that the average cost of a gallon of gas in Knoxville is now $3.94 a gallon.

"Here in Tennessee, the state average is around $3.70," Cooper said.

Around this time in early July, the average price of gas in Tennessee was about $4.40 a gallon.

"We have seen pretty significant decreases weekly in our state gas price average as well as decreases in our local metro areas," Cooper said.

There are several reasons why gas prices are going down. Economic experts said it could have something to do with people cutting back on driving when gas prices spiked earlier this year.

Cooper says the cost of a barrel of crude oil has gone down, too.

"Just overnight, we saw a substantial drop in crude oil prices, which typically means we'll see those additional decreases in our local prices," she said.

Cooper said we can expect to see this trend -- at least for now.