Knoxville gas prices remain higher than Tennessee average

The average price of gas in Knox County was even higher than most of Metro Nashville and Memphis as of Tuesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — AAA on Monday reported the average price for a gallon of gas in Tennessee fell below $4 per gallon to $3.96 for the first time in three weeks. However, prices in the Knoxville area remained above the $4 mark as of Tuesday.

Knoxville has typically enjoyed lower gas prices compared to the rest of the state. This time around, though, most of the East Tennessee Valley is feeling the price pinch at the pumps. AAA's price tracker shows the average price per gallon in Knox County was $4.05 as of Tuesday.

Dr. Bill Fox, an economist at the University of Tennessee, said several factors play a role in gas prices.

“We recognize that distribution costs matter. How do you get gasoline to the pump? What does that cost?” he said.

Dr. Fox added that local demand matters, too. Data collected by AAA shows, slowly but surely, Tennesseans are seeing the cost of filling up is going down.

“So looking at Tennessee gas prices, we've seen a very, very slow downward trend over the last couple of weeks,” said Megan Cooper, a spokesperson for AAA.

However, Knoxville remains on the high end compared to the state's average.

“Knoxville is the most expensive metro in our state today, with a metro average of $4.04. And that's about 8 cents above our state average here in Tennessee,” said Cooper.

Gas in Knox County is even higher than most of Metro Nashville and Memphis, with the exception of Williamson and Haywood counties. Williamson County had the highest average in the state at $4.16 per gallon, followed by Anderson County at $4.14 per gallon.

Knoxville and Tennessee's gas prices remained below Tuesday's national average of $4.17 per gallon. The average price of gas fell close to 6 cents compared to a week ago.

AAA said President Joe Biden is tapping into the strategic petroleum reserves to release another one million barrels per day over the next six months in an effort to stem rising energy prices.