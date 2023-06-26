Gatlinburg announces road closures for 4th of July Midnight Parade

In preparation for the parade, motorists can expect to see closures start on Monday, July 3, around 6:45 p.m.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Gatlinburg announced the return of its July 4th Midnight Parade and Fireworks Finale, starting at midnight on July 4.

Gatlinburg said the parade will step off at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4 at the intersection of East Parkway and Baskins Creek Bypass. The route will then proceed southbound onto Highway 441 and conclude at the intersection of Ski Mountain Road.

The Gatlinburg Police Department plans to close two southbound lanes of East Parkway from Food City to Little House of Pancakes at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, July 3. Prior to the start of the parade around 11:25 p.m., northbound and southbound lanes will be closed until the parade is complete. Northbound traffic will be re-routed from the National Park to the Gatlinburg Bypass at 11:15 p.m.

All traffic will be stopped along the parade route at 11:40 p.m. and will not resume until the end of the parade.