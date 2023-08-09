Road in Great Smoky Mountains to close for months due to reconstruction

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — A road will be closed for months in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park starting on Aug. 14, according to a press release.
Park leaders said Lakeview Dr. would be closed until Nov. 14 for reconstruction funded by the Great American Outdoors Act. They said the road will be closed to all public access including foot traffic, bicycles, horses and vehicles. Cemeteries along Lakeview Dr. will be open on Oct. 8 for anyone planning a Decoration Day or a cemetery visit.
Hikers and visitors will not be able to access a few trails during the closure, listed below.
- Noland Creek Trail
- Lakeshore Trail
- Goldmine Loop Trail
- Benton MacKaye Trail
- Lakeview Drive Tunnel
- Tunnel Bypass Trail
GSMNP also said backcountry campsites 65 and 67 will be closed, and other campsites in the area will be open but can only be reached via routes and trailheads not accessed from Lakeview Dr.
The work will cost around $15.7 million and will include completely reconstructing the 6.5-mile road, replacing guardrails, and building more accessible parking spaces. They will also put in new road signs, make repairs to drainage systems and do other kinds of work.