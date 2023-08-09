Road in Great Smoky Mountains to close for months due to reconstruction

The Great Smoky Mountains said Lakeview Drive will be closed from Aug. 14 to Nov. 14 for reconstruction funded by the Great American Outdoors Act.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — A road will be closed for months in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park starting on Aug. 14, according to a press release.

Park leaders said Lakeview Dr. would be closed until Nov. 14 for reconstruction funded by the Great American Outdoors Act. They said the road will be closed to all public access including foot traffic, bicycles, horses and vehicles. Cemeteries along Lakeview Dr. will be open on Oct. 8 for anyone planning a Decoration Day or a cemetery visit.

Hikers and visitors will not be able to access a few trails during the closure, listed below.

Noland Creek Trail

Lakeshore Trail

Goldmine Loop Trail

Benton MacKaye Trail

Lakeview Drive Tunnel

Tunnel Bypass Trail

GSMNP also said backcountry campsites 65 and 67 will be closed, and other campsites in the area will be open but can only be reached via routes and trailheads not accessed from Lakeview Dr.