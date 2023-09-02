GSMNP closes Cherokee Orchard Road at Twin Creeks due to downed trees

It said Gatlinburg is working on a downed tree near the boundary that may cause a temporary closure.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said Cherokee Orchard Road is temporarily closed at Twin Creeks due to downed trees.

It said Gatlinburg is working on a downed tree near the boundary that may cause a temporary closure.

Cherokee Orchard Road is connected to the popular Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail.

Cherokee Orchard Road is temporarily closed at Twin Creeks due to downed trees. Gatlinburg is working on a downed tree near the boundary that may cause a temporary closure. — Smokies Road Info (@SmokiesRoadsNPS) February 9, 2023

Laurel Creek Road at the Townsend Wye and Cades Cove Loop Road were also closed due to fallen trees with no access to Cades Cove, according to the park. The roads were later reopened around 2 p.m.

The park closed U.S. Hwy 441, Newfound Gap Road, between Gatlinburg and Cherokee, N.C. due to a National Weather Service High Wind Warning.