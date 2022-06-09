THP: Woman killed, man injured in crash in Hamblen County

THP's initial report said the woman's Jeep crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting another car that tried to swerve out of the way.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Morristown woman died Tuesday after two vehicles crashed on Bethel Road in Hamblen County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol's initial report said the crash happened near the intersection of Bethel Road and Talley Road around 4:15 p.m. on June 7.

According to the report, Haley Rouse was driving a Jeep south on Bethel Road and crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic as she came over the crest of a hill.

Troopers said an oncoming car driven by Juan Galvez Velasquez from Morristown swerved into a grass shoulder to avoid crashing. The report said Rouse's Jeep hit the car on the left corner of the driver's side.

The report said the Jeep rolled onto the passenger side after crashing, and the car rolled twice after being pushed back into the embankment.

Rouse died in the crash, and Velasquez suffered injuries. THP said neither were wearing seatbelts, which the trooper noted in their report would have made a difference.