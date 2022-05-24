Crews start building new roundabout to fix traffic problems at intersection in Hardin Valley

Officials said the project is expected to take around 6 months. It will be at the end of Hardin Valley Road, at an intersection with E. Gallaher Ferry Road.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Drivers in Hardin Valley could soon be able to drive easily through a tight intersection of three roads.

Officials with Knox County Government said Tuesday that crews started building a new roundabout at the intersection of Hardin Valley Road, E. Gallaher Ferry Road and Hickory Creek Road. Currently, they said there are sharp, 90-degree turns at the intersection that could be dangerous for drivers.

“People are not expecting it. Going westbound or eastbound approaching this intersection, you’ve got a mile of roadway that’s flat and relatively straight. Then you have a curve where you have to slow down to 10 miles per hour,” said Jim Snowden, senior director of Knox County Engineering and Public Works. “This new roundabout will have everyone come into one point, eliminate conflict points, and really operate more efficiently and safely.”

They also said they wanted to get started on the project to better accommodate an expected increase in traffic soon, due to more houses being built in the area and more people moving to Hardin Valley.

They also said a developer of a subdivision in the area is giving $300,000 for the project, which costs a total of $1.2 million. Through mid-November 2022, Snowden also said drivers will see large construction equipment near the intersection. Contractors will have until then to finish the project.