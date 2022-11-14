Knox County leaders cut ribbon on new roundabout to make Hardin Valley roads safer

Officials said the project was finished ahead of schedule and under budget, and will be named after the Seal Family Barn that was once located nearby.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — On Monday, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs appeared in Hardin Valley alongside the Engineering and Public Works senior director to cut the ribbon on a project meant to help make an intersection safer for drivers.

They unveiled a new roundabout at the intersection of Hardin Valley Road, E. Gallaher Ferry Road and Hickory Creek Road. Before the project was completed, they said there were sharp, 90-degree turns that could be dangerous for drivers.

The roundabout is meant to make the roads more visible and help traffic flow through the area safely.

"With this roundabout, all you have to do is worry about the left. It took a chaotic situation, much is much more orderly, and safer, and helped improve traffic flow in this area," said Mayor Jacobs.