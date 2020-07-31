Harlan, Ky. woman dead after Pineville car accident Wednesday evening

Police responded to a crash that left a Harlan, Ky. woman dead at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

PINEVILLE, Ky. — A woman from Harlan, Kentucky is dead after a Wednesday evening crash in Pineville, according to the Pineville Police Department.

They said that Sharon Hubbard was driving a red Kia south on Highway 25E, when the car veered off the road for a short time and took out a sign near a Dairy Queen before hitting a flood wall. Deputies removed Hubbard from the car and attempted CPR while waiting for the Bell County EMS to arrive, according to authorities.

She was sent to the Pineville Community Health Center, but died to severe trauma, according to officials. Deputies pronounced her dead in the emergency room, according to a release from Pineville police.