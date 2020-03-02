WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have closed a major road in Whitley County, Kentucky, after a semi-truck hauling flammable material overturned on a bridge Monday morning.

The truck overturned on Buck Creek Road which is five miles south of Williamsburg.

Kentucky Police said the road will remain closed for several hours as crews recover the vehicle and hazmat crews clean up the scene.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, police were still on scene. The truck was hanging off the bridge and was leaking so the area had to be evacuated, KSP said in a release.

The road runs alongside I-75 and KSP said drivers typically use the road to get to Williamsburg.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

