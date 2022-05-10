MPD: Madisonville officer flown to UTMC, woman hospitalized after Highway 411 crash

Police said the highway was down to one lane in both directions as emergency crews respond.

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 411 that hospitalized a Madisonville Police officer and another woman Tuesday afternoon.

The Madisonville Police Department said two vehicles were involved in the crash, including one of its police cruisers, saying it happened near Mexi-Wing Restaurant.

The highway was down to one lane on both the northbound and southbound sides as crews responded.

According to Madisonville Police Chief Danny Russell, the officer was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and another woman was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

"Please pray for the healing of all involved and their families," MPD said.

Russell said the officer was on his way to provide backup to other officers executing a search warrant on the north end of Madisonville before the crash.

This story will be updated when more information is available.