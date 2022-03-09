Highway Department: Airport Road in Roane Co. closed until further notice due to slide

The Roane County road superintendent said they had been monitoring this slide for around two weeks.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Roane County Highway Department closed Airport Road Wednesday afternoon due to a slide causing damage to the road.

According to Dennis Ferguson, the Roane County Road Superintendent, they have been monitoring the slide for around the past two weeks. Slides have been a common issue on the road for a while, officials said, with incidents happening during the terms of the past two superintendents.

Ferguson said he decided not to repair Airport Road and chose to close it for the foreseeable future. An engineer was there Wednesday morning inspecting the road and said that it will continue to slide.

The top of the mountain is sliding down above the road and is taking the road with it, Ferguson said. Because of that, he said he did not think it was worth the cost or risk to drivers to repair it

Ferguson said the closure will inconvenience residents but will not trap anyone in. There are houses above and below the area around the slide, but people living in that area can either drive down into Rockwood or up to the Airport Road exit and merge onto the interstate.

He said many people in Morgan County usually use the road to drive into Rockwood, and they may need to find an alternate route.