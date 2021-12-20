TDOT halting construction for holiday travel

No temporary lane closures will be allowed for construction beginning at midnight on Thursday, December 23, 2021, through 6 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022.

TENNESSEE, USA — If you are not one of the millions of people flying for the holidays, you may be one of the millions dreading road construction as you drive.

Tennessee Department of Transportation announced they will be halting construction during the next two weeks to ensure travelers can get back and forth as smoothly as possible.

“With motorists expected to travel Tennessee roadways during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, keeping traffic moving and getting motorists to their destinations safely is our top priority,” said TDOT Commissioner Joe Galbato. “As always, please wear your seatbelt, reduce your speed, avoid distractions, and never drink and drive.”

While all construction-related closures will be suspended during this time, workers may still be on-site for a few construction zones.

A few long-term construction areas will remain closed due to safety, and drivers should continue to follow posted speed limits and road signs in these zones.