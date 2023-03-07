Months of nightly lane closures on I-275 to begin Sunday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several months of nightly lane closures will soon begin on Interstate 275 in Knoxville starting Sunday night.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation said drivers should be aware of the upcoming road work because it will impact traffic for a few months.
Starting Sunday, March 12, TDOT said there will be lane closures on the 3-mile stretch of I-275 between the I-40 and I-640 splits. TDOT said the closures will allow crews to repair concrete on the Baxter Avenue and Heiskell Avenue bridge substructures over I-275.
TDOT said the lane closures will be in place nightly Sundays through Thursdays from 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. The work is expected to wrap up by Friday, June 30, so long as the weather cooperates.