Months of nightly lane closures on I-275 to begin Sunday night

Road and bridge repair work will close lanes on I-275 on Sunday through Thursday nights. TDOT said the work is expected to wrap up by the end of June.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several months of nightly lane closures will soon begin on Interstate 275 in Knoxville starting Sunday night.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said drivers should be aware of the upcoming road work because it will impact traffic for a few months.

Starting Sunday, March 12, TDOT said there will be lane closures on the 3-mile stretch of I-275 between the I-40 and I-640 splits. TDOT said the closures will allow crews to repair concrete on the Baxter Avenue and Heiskell Avenue bridge substructures over I-275.