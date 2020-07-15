TBI responds to officer-involved shooting following THP pursuit on I-40 in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting on I-40 east near James White Parkway in downtown Knoxville.
Knox County dispatchers said they got a call about the shooting around 7:45. Witnesses in the area said they heard gunshots.
Information is very limited at this time, but a spokesperson said that troopers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol were part of a pursuit in the area at the time of the shooting. She said no troopers were injured.
I-40E was shut down for a time, but it is back open, though there are still delays in the area because of a heavy police presence.
This article will be updated as we learn more.