TBI responds to officer-involved shooting following THP pursuit on I-40 in downtown Knoxville

Officials confirmed troopers were in pursuit near James White Parkway and none were injured.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting on I-40 east near James White Parkway in downtown Knoxville.

Knox County dispatchers said they got a call about the shooting around 7:45. Witnesses in the area said they heard gunshots.

Information is very limited at this time, but a spokesperson said that troopers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol were part of a pursuit in the area at the time of the shooting. She said no troopers were injured.

MEDIA: TBI Agents are responding to the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred this evening on I-40 E, near James White Parkway in Knoxville.@TBILeslie will provide additional details once agents have an opportunity to gather preliminary information. pic.twitter.com/SSgPBTtC9W — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 15, 2020

I-40E was shut down for a time, but it is back open, though there are still delays in the area because of a heavy police presence.

